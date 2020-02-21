M&T Bank Corp Has $7.53 Million Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in VF were worth $7,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in VF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in VF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VFC. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of VF in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. VF presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.71. 74,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.98. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. VF’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

In other news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

