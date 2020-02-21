M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,428,269,000 after buying an additional 194,230 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock traded down $8.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,127. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.96 and a 52-week high of $299.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.73 and a 200 day moving average of $238.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.18.

In other ANSYS news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,857,310.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,741,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,719 shares of company stock worth $7,816,415 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

