M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,863 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 186.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 781.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

SNY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 108,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,130. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sanofi SA has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $51.84.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

