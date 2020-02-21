M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

In other news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.33. 41,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,158. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.52 and a 52-week high of $214.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.58 and its 200 day moving average is $193.66.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

