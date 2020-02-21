M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,431 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 490,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,478,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $16,513,000. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 8,348 shares of the airline’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 433,625 shares of the airline’s stock worth $23,407,000 after purchasing an additional 69,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,429,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average of $54.60. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $47.40 and a 12 month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

