M&T Bank Corp Purchases 6,127 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 45.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.03. 272,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,091,837. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

