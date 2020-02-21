M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,633,000. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 67,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

In other Lam Research news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,622 shares of company stock worth $17,056,266 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock traded down $11.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $316.53. 1,492,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

