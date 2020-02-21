M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,142 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of J M Smucker worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,403,000 after acquiring an additional 258,305 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 19.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

SJM stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.00. 11,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,639. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.97. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

