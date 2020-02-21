M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,171 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.31.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $35.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,283. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.15. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.35%.

In related news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,373.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

