M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,983 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Carnival were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Carnival during the third quarter valued at $26,273,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Carnival by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 817,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,553,000 after acquiring an additional 589,728 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,210,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,552,000 after acquiring an additional 372,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Carnival by 2,054.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 317,943 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCL stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.70. The company had a trading volume of 503,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,705,233. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.63.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCL shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.87.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

