M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,040 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,197,000 after buying an additional 373,372 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,776,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,015,000 after buying an additional 308,210 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,270,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,112,000 after buying an additional 82,711 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,130,000 after buying an additional 306,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,787,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,796,000 after buying an additional 63,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,870. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average is $75.07. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $67.94 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.