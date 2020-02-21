M&T Bank Corp Sells 440 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $937,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in Ross Stores by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 21,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ ROST traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $122.72. 44,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.31 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.05.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.59.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.