M&T Bank Corp Sells 483 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NewMarket by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $308,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NewMarket by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in NewMarket by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 70,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 915.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 81.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the period. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket stock traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $426.87. 20,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,266. The business has a fifty day moving average of $448.62 and a 200 day moving average of $468.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.53. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $382.88 and a 12-month high of $505.16.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $534.45 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEU. ValuEngine lowered NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

