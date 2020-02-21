M&T Bank Corp Sells 66 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 444.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,689,000 after buying an additional 148,104 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,740,000 after acquiring an additional 119,835 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $29,669,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,502,000 after acquiring an additional 62,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,917,000 after acquiring an additional 61,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $387.75. 22,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $310.91 and a one year high of $395.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.78.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.00.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at $12,241,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total value of $180,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,995. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

