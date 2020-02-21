M&T Bank Corp Sells 6,733 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,503 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 75.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, Director Jon T. Gieselman bought 2,393 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.68 per share, for a total transaction of $252,892.24. Also, Director Samuel H. Altman bought 20,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.83 per share, with a total value of $1,976,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,272. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.65. Expedia Group Inc has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

EXPE has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from to in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.