M&T Bank Corp Sells 7,680 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,927,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,207,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 986,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,259,000 after buying an additional 38,850 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 870,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,766,000 after buying an additional 117,803 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 780,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,902,000 after buying an additional 45,594 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 641,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

UL stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.79. 69,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,855. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.55. Unilever N.V. has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

