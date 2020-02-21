M&T Bank Corp Sells 772 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,545,000 after purchasing an additional 70,847 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 347,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,247,000 after purchasing an additional 29,651 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ORLY shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.00.

In other news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,050 shares of company stock worth $3,062,903. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORLY traded down $5.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $389.95. 21,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,374. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $349.71 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $419.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

