M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after buying an additional 465,454 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 421,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,741,000 after purchasing an additional 112,493 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 613,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,958,000 after purchasing an additional 88,635 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,236,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,762,000 after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 285.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72,308 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLLI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,878. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 2.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.97 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

