Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $30.62 million during the quarter.

Shares of Mvb Financial stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,348. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46. Mvb Financial has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

About Mvb Financial

MVB Financial Corp. (MVB) is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, MVB Bank, Inc (the Bank), MVB Mortgage and MVB Insurance, LLC, the Company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

