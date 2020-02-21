MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in MYR Group during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 24.2% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 203,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 39,670 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 94.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 34,967 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYRG stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,967. The company has a market cap of $510.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $38.14.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

