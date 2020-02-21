Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,953 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 26.1% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,508,000 after purchasing an additional 62,962 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Nasdaq by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 1,777.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 155,165 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.72. 18,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,504. Nasdaq Inc has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $120.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.78 and a 200-day moving average of $103.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.