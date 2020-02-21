Nathan McMahon Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) Stock

Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) insider Nathan McMahon acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$23,000.00 ($16,312.06).

Nathan McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 17th, Nathan McMahon acquired 1,900,863 shares of Cazaly Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$43,719.85 ($31,006.99).

Shares of Cazaly Resources stock remained flat at $A$0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 45,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.03. Cazaly Resources Limited has a twelve month low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of A$0.05 ($0.04).

About Cazaly Resources

Cazaly Resources Limited operates as a diversified mineral exploration and resource development company in Australia. The company primarily explores for iron ore, gold, nickel, graphite, copper, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in the Kaoko Kobalt, Parker Range Iron ore, Mount Venn, Kurabuka Creek, McKenzie Springs, Cobalt, and Hamersley Iron ore projects.

