Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.21% of Neogen worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,643,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,718,000 after acquiring an additional 160,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,068,000 after acquiring an additional 50,419 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 2,384.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 404,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,428,000 after acquiring an additional 388,660 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,322,000 after acquiring an additional 16,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 12.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens began coverage on Neogen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $71.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.35. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 7,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $517,034.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,672.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $1,361,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,477 shares of company stock worth $9,890,022 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

