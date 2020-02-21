New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given a $1.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $1.25 price objective on New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and issued a $0.65 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.15 to $0.95 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC lowered shares of New Gold from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $0.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.01.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 238.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

