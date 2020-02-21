Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.50 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.97. Nextera Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.20 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

