Nielsen Holdings PLC Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

Nielsen has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 43.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Nielsen has a payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nielsen to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

NLSN stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 231,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

