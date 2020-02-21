Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Lowered by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,511 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,663 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 205,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $36,884,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $87,987,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $166.57 and a 12 month high of $219.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.05.

In related news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.