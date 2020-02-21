Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $48,964.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $365,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Williams Capital raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE:NWN opened at $76.33 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $77.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average of $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

