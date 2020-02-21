NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.81.

NYSE:NRG opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.71. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66.

In other news, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $698,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,250.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $528,996.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,481 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 8,472.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

