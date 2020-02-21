Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

ODT stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.80. Odonate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.09.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

