Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Trading Down 4.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $14.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Oil States International traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $9.59, 710,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 658,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OIS. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oil States International in a report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank cut Oil States International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oil States International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

In other Oil States International news, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $128,759.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 245,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,004.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Oil States International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Oil States International by 61.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Oil States International by 44.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 32,796 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Oil States International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 581,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $674.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32.

About Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

