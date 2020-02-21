Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Omnicell worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,764,000 after acquiring an additional 344,744 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,622,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 23.3% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 617,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,599,000 after purchasing an additional 116,709 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Dougherty & Co increased their price target on Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Sidoti set a $82.00 price target on Omnicell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,011,663.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,164,280.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,953,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,307,901 over the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $88.48 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $67.30 and a one year high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.42.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $248.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.69 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

