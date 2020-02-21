ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,555 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $95.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.40. ONE Gas Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.22 and a fifty-two week high of $96.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.30.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $452.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 56.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.57.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

