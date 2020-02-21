Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 13,682 Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CY. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,477,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,167,000 after acquiring an additional 184,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 706,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

Shares of CY stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $23.41. The company had a trading volume of 106,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,608. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.22 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $23.55.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,755.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.