Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 36,592 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 186.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,270 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,592 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cree were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Cree by 2,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 777 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Cree by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

CREE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cree to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

CREE stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.35. 67,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,607. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.55. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $69.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

