Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 40,738 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 269.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,738 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,448 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 371.8% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,258,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,701,000 after buying an additional 991,792 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 36.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,115,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,347,000 after buying an additional 563,750 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,875,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,687,000 after buying an additional 536,693 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 473.6% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 599,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,631,000 after buying an additional 494,741 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

MS traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $52.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,594,501. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.47. The company has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.