Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 48,749 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 650.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,749 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.06% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 50,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.06. The company had a trading volume of 28,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,897. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Capital One Financial raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

