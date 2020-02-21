Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHGE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 48.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

Shares of BHGE stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,010,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $31.26.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.