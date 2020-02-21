Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Shares in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 48,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $34.23. 30,856,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,643,808. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

