Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,181 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,321,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,507,000 after acquiring an additional 795,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,566,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,591,000 after acquiring an additional 500,861 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,400,000 after acquiring an additional 299,983 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 525,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after acquiring an additional 297,296 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230,750 shares during the period. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISCK traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $28.05. 241,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,063. Discovery Inc Series C has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DISCK. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

