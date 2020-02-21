Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 3,543 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,585,000 after purchasing an additional 77,569 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,209,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $471,045,000 after acquiring an additional 33,895 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,047,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,743,000 after acquiring an additional 43,556 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $426.78. 31,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $292.53 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $426.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.01.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

