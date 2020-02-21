Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,182 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $821,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,759,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,546,000 after purchasing an additional 201,139 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,453,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,692,000 after purchasing an additional 108,333 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,186,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,740 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $317,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,017. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.19. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

