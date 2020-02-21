Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,857 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Progressive from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.36.

PGR stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,870. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $67.94 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $758,635.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,400.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

