Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,295 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 160.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 19.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Global Payments by 51.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,100,000 after purchasing an additional 55,616 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Global Payments by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $418,822.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $107,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $1,038,080. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Global Payments from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Global Payments from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.46. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $125.42 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The firm has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

