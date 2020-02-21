Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,918,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 661,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55,257 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.10. 29,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,707. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $143.12 and a 12-month high of $174.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.08. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,422 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.