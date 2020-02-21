Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stake in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,331 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.09% of PolyOne worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PolyOne by 14.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,749,000 after purchasing an additional 177,202 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in PolyOne by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 400,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PolyOne by 3,010.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 630,982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PolyOne by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in PolyOne by 55.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 24,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POL traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.72. 19,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,373. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PolyOne Co. has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.74.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PolyOne Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. PolyOne’s payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

POL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

