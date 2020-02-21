Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Corning by 351.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Corning by 640.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. 2,987,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,600,855. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

