Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 311.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,195 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of HIG stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 63,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,501. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

