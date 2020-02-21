Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.85.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $371.38. 1,187,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,808. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

