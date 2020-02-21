Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.09 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 329.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several research firms have commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.88.

In related news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at $816,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock traded down $2.55 on Friday, reaching $146.53. The company had a trading volume of 18,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $163.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.18 and its 200 day moving average is $148.05.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.